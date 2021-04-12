Hexavest Inc. Trims Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.93.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.35 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.10.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

