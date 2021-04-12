Hexavest Inc. Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 24,365 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.