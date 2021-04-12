Hexcel (HXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect Hexcel to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $56.73 on Monday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

