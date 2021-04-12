HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) fell 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.99. 51,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,844,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
Several research firms have weighed in on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.37.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.
HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
