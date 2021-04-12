High Pines Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,351 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 3.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 646,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,363,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $248.95 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

