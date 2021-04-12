High Pines Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $222.52 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.01 and a 200-day moving average of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.