High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.25 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.