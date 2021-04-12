High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.4% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

SBUX opened at $113.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

