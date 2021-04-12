High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.8% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $576.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $257.00 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $533.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

