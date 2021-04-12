High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,285.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,083.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,828.11. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,187.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2,289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

