High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 3.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 646,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.37. The firm has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

