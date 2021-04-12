High Pines Wealth Management LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,372.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,177.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,038.00 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.