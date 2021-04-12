High Pines Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,783 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.9% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $677.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $649.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,653 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,249. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

