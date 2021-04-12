High Pines Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.8% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $576.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $533.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.06. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $257.00 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

