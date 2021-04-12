HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Up 5.3%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.58. 2,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 151,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

