HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 7,722 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.5% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. 510,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,579,094. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

