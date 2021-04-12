HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $36.75. 412,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,853,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.