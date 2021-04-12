HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $505.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,049. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.75 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

