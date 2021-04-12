HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 13,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.34. 15,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $357.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

