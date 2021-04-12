HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $111,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $24.41 on Monday, hitting $600.41. 560,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,063,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $533.41 and its 200 day moving average is $536.06. The company has a market capitalization of $372.25 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $257.00 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

