HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 861 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.62. 80,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,697. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $232.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

