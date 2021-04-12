HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.64. 309,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,455,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.91. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $884.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,346,594 shares of company stock worth $367,106,993. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

