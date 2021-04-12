HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.5% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 36.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 247.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 46,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $23.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $700.58. 893,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,550,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.06. The firm has a market cap of $672.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,383.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,653 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,249. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.