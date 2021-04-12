HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up approximately 0.7% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Benchmark cut their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $4.99 on Monday, reaching $247.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,007,314. The company has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.36. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

