HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $13,138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,758. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $3.95 dividend. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

