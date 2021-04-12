HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $10.40 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 308.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

Shares of GOOG traded down $38.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,247.79. 45,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,140. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,187.60 and a one year high of $2,289.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,083.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,828.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

