HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 755,220 shares of company stock worth $249,649,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $379.76. 71,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.38 and its 200 day moving average is $340.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $377.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.