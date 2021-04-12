HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.7% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.09. The stock had a trading volume of 262,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,642. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $313.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.34 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.