HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $7.79 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $363.73. The stock had a trading volume of 73,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.72.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

