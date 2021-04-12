HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.89. 132,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,869,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.