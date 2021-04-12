HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $554.13. The stock had a trading volume of 159,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $245.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.56. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.70 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

