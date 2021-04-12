HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.97.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.98. The company had a trading volume of 139,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,751. The company has a market capitalization of $344.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.37 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

