HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $62.92. 149,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,780. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.73.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,549 shares of company stock valued at $649,225. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

