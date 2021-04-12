HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,571 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after acquiring an additional 810,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $212,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,002,667 shares of company stock worth $75,881,056 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 265,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,474,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

