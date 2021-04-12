HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,806 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.53. The company had a trading volume of 187,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,022. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

