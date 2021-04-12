HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 780 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 58.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 285,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,690. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $214.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.59 and its 200 day moving average is $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

