HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT remained flat at $$139.78 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,326,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average is $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

