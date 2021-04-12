HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after buying an additional 132,070 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.43. 19,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

