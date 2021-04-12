HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,307 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

NYSE:FSKR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.