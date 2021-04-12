HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,875 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.6% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $11,546,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.55. The company had a trading volume of 137,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

