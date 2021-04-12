HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,711 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.10. The company had a trading volume of 533,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

