HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 722 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.88. 181,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

