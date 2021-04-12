Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Hill-Rom by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 205,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hill-Rom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,462,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $112.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.