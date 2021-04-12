Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Sells $1,285,288.00 in Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,804. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 102.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.