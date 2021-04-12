Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,538.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,538 ($20.09) and last traded at GBX 1,522 ($19.89), with a volume of 29471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,520 ($19.86).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,369.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,330.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

In related news, insider Paul Simmons acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, for a total transaction of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37). Also, insider Alan Giddins acquired 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,617 ($64,824.93).

About Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

