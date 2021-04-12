Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $277,252,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $95,450,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $59,944,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE HLT opened at $124.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $128.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.