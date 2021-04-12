Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIMX shares. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 764,969 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $51,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $15.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 170.80 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.