Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 7.5%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.21. Approximately 30,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,057,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

HIMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 764,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,255,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 405,134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 964.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 134,527 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.