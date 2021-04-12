HMS Capital Management LLC Buys 927 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 0.8% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Shares of VEEV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,558. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.37 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.47, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.08.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,203,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

