HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $34.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,236.02. The stock had a trading volume of 48,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,431. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,182.33 and a 12 month high of $2,273.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,071.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,820.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,140.07.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

